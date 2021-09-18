Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.13

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as low as $6.00. Eltek shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 15,698 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of -2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eltek stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Eltek at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

