ELYSIA (EL) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.35 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $24.35 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00060296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00135372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00046752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.28 or 0.00753364 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,019,260,915 coins. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.