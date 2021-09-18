Elysian Tops 24 Hour Volume of $150,245.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $308,756.20 and approximately $150,245.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00132110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

