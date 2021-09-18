Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 0.5% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $25,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

NYSE EMR traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $96.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,932,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,879. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.96.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

