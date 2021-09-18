Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 16,000 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Solar were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in First Solar by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 687,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,987,000 after acquiring an additional 287,757 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in First Solar by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 742,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after acquiring an additional 286,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,058,000 after acquiring an additional 260,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FSLR. Susquehanna upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised First Solar to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

FSLR stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

