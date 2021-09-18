Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Thor Industries worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 52,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THO opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

