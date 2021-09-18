Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. upped their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.94.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $506.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.19 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $205.00 and a one year high of $515.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.43.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $12,576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,697,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,267 shares of company stock valued at $74,255,920 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

