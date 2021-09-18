Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 12,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Goosehead Insurance worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $3,154,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,437 shares of company stock worth $39,389,863. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD opened at $147.85 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.85.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

