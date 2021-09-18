Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,000 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after buying an additional 414,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,162,000 after buying an additional 172,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,161,000 after buying an additional 132,585 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $144.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $99.98 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.48 and a 200-day moving average of $155.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.