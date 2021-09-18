Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 5,000 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $1,392,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 206,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 79,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.