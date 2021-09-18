Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $194.99 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

