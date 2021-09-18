Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $2.12 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PG&E were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PG&E by 656.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

NYSE PCG opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

