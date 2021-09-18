Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,386 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $48,439,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 67,183 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $119.42 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.