Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $4.40 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $261.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.69 and a 200 day moving average of $242.88. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $272.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.88.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

