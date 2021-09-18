Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $4.68 Million Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $355.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.81. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.