Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $355.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.65, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

