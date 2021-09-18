Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $275,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 196.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 568,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $30,675,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $23,328,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $192.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.67 and a 200-day moving average of $171.07.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.