Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $4.91 Million in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,116,000 after purchasing an additional 907,765 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after purchasing an additional 392,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,734,000 after purchasing an additional 187,468 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFO. Truist raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $121.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.88.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at $153,101,505.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

