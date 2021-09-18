Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $4.47 Million Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.07 and its 200-day moving average is $110.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

