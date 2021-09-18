Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 194,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

