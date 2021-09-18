Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.27% of Turning Point Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth $218,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth $347,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TPB opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

