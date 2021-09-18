Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $117,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in VMware by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $109,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in VMware by 5.9% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 689,191 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $103,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $139.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

