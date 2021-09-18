Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,925,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 428,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.94.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $506.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.00 and a twelve month high of $515.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total transaction of $1,132,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,267 shares of company stock valued at $74,255,920. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

