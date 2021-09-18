Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 194,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

