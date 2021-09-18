Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.28% of ADC Therapeutics worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NYSE ADCT opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.