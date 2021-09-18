Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DaVita were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.71.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

