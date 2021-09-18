Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,307 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lennar were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Lennar by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 202,219 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lennar by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after buying an additional 61,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after buying an additional 295,533 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average of $99.99.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.