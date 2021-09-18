Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 13,000 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Leidos were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

LDOS stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.28.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

