Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 13,000 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Leidos were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 53,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 46.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 140.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 105,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 255.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 53,263 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

