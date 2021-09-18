Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,000 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of SYNNEX worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. raised their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.