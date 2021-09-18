Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,000 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

SCCO opened at $58.51 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.74.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 177.34%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

