Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 121,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $160.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 123.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $162.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.89.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

