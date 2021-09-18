Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 101,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,802. The company has a market cap of $297.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.73 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 29.67%.

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

