Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.42

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $7.05. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 101,819 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $253.73 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 29.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.