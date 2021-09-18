Empty Set Dollar Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $17.84 million and approximately $11,174.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00072139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00121661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00174095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.24 or 0.07141301 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,131.49 or 0.99536037 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.78 or 0.00845361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

