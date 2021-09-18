Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,954,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.10% of Enbridge worth $78,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,366,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,552. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

