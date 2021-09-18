Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. Endava posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endava.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

Shares of DAVA opened at $133.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.70. Endava has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 169.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 146.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Endava by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

