Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.49

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.49 and traded as high as C$30.46. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$29.86, with a volume of 4,401,835 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.58.

The company has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

