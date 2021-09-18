Endor Protocol Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $34,198.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.49 or 0.00414270 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001607 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001295 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00017768 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004850 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

