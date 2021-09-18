Energo Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Energo has a total market capitalization of $259,501.02 and approximately $526.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energo has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Energo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00132115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00046538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Energo Profile

TSL is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

