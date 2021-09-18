Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$1.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.56. The company has a market cap of C$269.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

