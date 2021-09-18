Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Up 59.7% in August

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the August 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ENSC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 810,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,512. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

