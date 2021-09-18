Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMVHF. AlphaValue raised Entain to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. Entain has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $27.73.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

