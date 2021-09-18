Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Entergy worth $19,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Entergy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,153,000 after acquiring an additional 76,013 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 33,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Entergy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 98,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $111.04 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.