Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Entergy worth $25,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 182.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Entergy by 61.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $111.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

