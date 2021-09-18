Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,094 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,148,000 after acquiring an additional 972,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,684,000 after acquiring an additional 116,487 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,103,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,095 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 747,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,912,000 after purchasing an additional 211,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 643,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,084,000 after purchasing an additional 113,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI opened at $57.00 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.48%.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.