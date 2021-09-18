Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 671 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $313.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 423.54 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $319.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $334,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,524.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,169. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

