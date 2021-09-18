Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 8,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 231,700 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,982,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,666,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,425,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,240,000.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $26.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.