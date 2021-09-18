Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 1,358.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,000.

ONEQ opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.55. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

