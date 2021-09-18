Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of LivePerson worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,967,000 after acquiring an additional 584,693 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,328,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after buying an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 11.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,959,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,366,000 after buying an additional 196,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,952,000 after buying an additional 86,357 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.07.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $68.24 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

